Good morning, troops. It's Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Another step in the process of legalization of recreational marijuana in Illinois has been taken. In Peoria, that move appears to be leaving a decent-sized footprint.

Most of the city south of War Memorial Drive is among areas where state government is to give preference to applicants who plan to grow and sell marijuana legally.

On Monday, the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity released statewide maps that list almost 700 Census tracts considered disproportionately affected by past anti-pot enforcement.

Those areas typically are poor and have above-average rates of marijuana-related arrests, convictions and jail sentences, according to the state.

Other approximate areas in which applicants are to receive state preference include western sections of Canton; the southern half of Galesburg; almost all of Havana; north and northwest Kewanee; downtown LaSalle; northeast Macomb; and far-western portions of Pekin.

Majority owners of proposed marijuana dispensaries will receive additional consideration in the application process if they have resided in those areas for at least five of the past 10 years. Those convicted of pot-related, expungement-eligible offenses also are to receive preference.

The program is part of the social-equity provision of the recreational-pot legislation Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, helped shepherd.

Applications for licenses to operate a dispensary were to be available Tuesday at the website of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. They are to be accepted through the end of the year.

The state plans to issue 75 dispensary licenses by May 1.

In federal Bureau of Labor Statistics regions that cover the Journal Star circulation area, nine licenses are to be allocated. That includes three licenses among Marshall, Peoria, Stark, Tazewell and Woodford counties.

Nick in the Morning has no more to say right now about this subject, except to introduce the song heard on the way to work.