



The Sept. 23 meeting of the Pekin City Council began with an investigation when Pekin Mayor Mark Luft discovered an empty candy wrapper in front of his seat on the dais during the Council’s Sept. 9 meeting.



“We have a Council member who’s nice enough to provide a candy bar to each Council.member before each meeting in case somebody’s reaching a blackout period or getting low blood sugar,” said Luft. “We very much appreciate that member does that. But I noticed at the last meeting that what was a full wrapper during the meeting was an empty one at the end, and I did not eat a candy bar.”



Luft identified the culprit in Candygate as Pekin City Council member Lloyd Orrick. Pekin City Council member Karen Hohimer, who has been leaving candy bars for her colleagues since she was elected to the City Council in April, confirmed that Orrick was indeed the central figure in the candy bar controversy.



Hohimer said that her practice of leaving candy for the Council is a carryover from her days as an elementary school teacher. She also brings in treats in hopes that a blood sugar boost will make meetings less contentious.



“The way to a child’s heart is through a piece of candy,” she said. “I think the way to anybody’s heart is something to eat. I also realized, after 14 years of being on the Pekin High School Board, that our meetings started at 6:30 p.m., which was time for us to have dinner before we came. City Council meetings start at 5:30, and we’re all there by 5, which means there’s no dinner. Sometimes, if the meetings run until 9, we have nothing to eat and people ‘hangry.’”.



Initially, Hohimer operated in anonymity, arriving early for meetings and setting our her treats before her colleagues around. According to Pekin City Council member David Nutter, it was not long before Hohimer was identified as the mastermind behind the candy scheme.



“At first, we didn’t know who was doing it, but then we caught her,” said Nutter. “We thank her at every meeting for bringing in the candy bars, because it kind of sweetens us up at the end of the meeting. We can look forward to having it at the end of the meeting, whether it’s a bad meeting or a good one.”



Hohimer added that she has always tried to incorporate a message into the candy she distributes. Like her practice of distributing candy bars, her idea of developing a theme around her treats is a legacy of her teaching days.



“A Slo Poke means you need to speed up your work and a Three Musketeers means you’re part of a team,” she said. “Every candy bar has a meaning behind it.”



In the case of the City Council, Hohimer distributes Hershey’s Gold in hopes that the city will receive funding from the state for various infrastructure projects. The message behind a Payday bar is that the city has received unexpected funding. She is planning to set out Butterfingers at the next meeting as a reminder to her colleagues not to let good things slip out of their hands.



“When you share food with people, it’s a human ritual,” said Hohimer. “You’re eating together, you’re encouraged to share your feelings and you feel like part of a team. It’s also my way of saying ‘I care about you guys.’”



Hohimer expects to continue distributing treats at City Council meetings for as long as she is a member of a body. She added that while she has so far restricted herself to candy bars, she is planning to branch out on occasion.



“I also love to bake,” she said. So, (the City Council) will be seeing some cookies around the (Christmas) holidays.”