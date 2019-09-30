October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Peoria Heights plans to honor that.

The fountain at Tower Park will turn purple in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month as part of a collaboration between Peoria Heights and the Center For Prevention of Abuse.

A press conference is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 1 to announce the month-long campaign and watch the fountain change colors to honor victims of domestic violence.

In addition to the fountain, purple lights will hang from the pavilion in Tower Park and on the Tower Park light poles that will illuminate each night of October.