PEORIA — A two-vehicle collision Sunday morning in Central Peoria resulted in both drivers transported to hospitals, authorities stated.

The collision happened shortly after 8 a.m. at Sheridan Road and Crestwood Drive, according to a Peoria Fire Department news release.

One of the vehicles was struck on its side, which was pushed in about 2 feet, the release stated. That driver was trapped.

Firefighters and paramedics used hydraulic spreaders and cutters to extricate the driver. It took less than 10 minutes.

It wasn't clear what was the condition of that driver, nor the other one.