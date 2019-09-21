Fighting four cancers, Army veteran Delbert Morgan hoped to stay strong enough to realize a lifetime-capstone dream: taking a trip to Washington, D.C., with the Greater Peoria Honor Flight.

Plans were set for the Peorian to join the September flight. Morgan, 71, especially looked forward to visiting with other vets, seeing his brother’s name on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall and seeing the grave site of World War II hero Audie Murphy.

But he never made it. Cancer took him the morning of Sept. 10, hours before the Honor Flight was to take off.

Still, even in death, the soldier provided one last patriotic act on behalf of his country. Among dozens of little children, he has sparked the beginnings of their appreciation of America’s military, especially regarding service and sacrifice.

As one of his survivors says, “It was an educational opportunity for the kids, through his death and experiences.”

***

Morgan was a latecomer to Peoria. He spent much of his life in the town of his birth, Effingham, in eastern Illinois. A multi-sport athlete at Effingham High School, he was drafted into the Army. As the Vietnam War raged, he was sent overseas, where he served as a clerk at a U.S. base in Africa.

Also drafted were two of his brothers, William and Charles, both of whom saw combat. Charles did not come back.

After his tour with the Army, Delbert Morgan returned to Effingham, where for decades he worked for a printing company. During off hours, he enjoyed outdoor activities, especially softball, hunting and fishing.

He also enjoyed spending time with Carole Ray, a co-worker, mother of two and fellow St. Louis Cardinals fan. In fact, he liked her so much that in 1971 he slipped an engagement ring on her finger.

But they never got around to getting hitched.

“They’d planned to get married,” her daughter, Laura Kelly, says with a chuckle. “But there was always something.”

Plus, each lived in Effingham with their parents, who had health issues and needed care. The arrangement suited the couple, even after their parents passed on.

Besides, they felt as if they couldn’t get much closer as a family. He treated Carole’s children as his own, so much so that they called him “Dad.” And when grandchildren came along, they called him “Pappy,” as did eventual great-grandchildren.

But a few years ago, as both Morgan and Ray began suffering health declines, they decided to leave Effingham. Carole’s son, Gary Ray, had died in 2013 of medical causes after a career in the Army. But her daughter, Kelly, long had lived with her husband and kids in Peoria. So, Kelly urged them to move there so she could help with their medical appointments and care.

So, the couple each got a place on the same floor at B'Nai B'Rith Apartments in Peoria. They could spend time with one another — especially watching Cardinals games on TV — and be close to various medical specialists.

But Ray’s health swooned late last year. She died on Jan. 9 at age 75.

Meanwhile, Morgan battled four types of cancer. Still, he hung on, often socializing with a veterans group at the apartment complex. That connection prompted Morgan to begin thinking and chatting more about his time in the Army.

“He was a humble guy who didn’t talk about himself,” Kelly says. “But in more recent times, he’d talk about his service.”

Months ago, one of those new military connections mentioned the Greater Peoria Honor Flight. It’s one of more than 130 chapters nationwide belonging to the not-for-profit Honor Flight Network, which provides veterans with free one-day trips to war memorials and other sites in Washington, D.C.

Morgan got excited about the possibility of going on a flight. He filled out an application and later learned he would be part of a trip slated for Sept. 10.

“He was really looking forward to it,” Kelly says.

***

Morgan often mused about about his hopes for the trip. He’d never seen his brother Charles’ name on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall. So, a stop there would be a highlight.

Plus, Morgan often mentioned Audie Murphy, one of the most decorated combat soldiers of World War II, who later went on to an extensive career in Hollywood. Murphy’s marker at Arlington National Cemetery is a popular stop for many Honor Flight guests.

Over the summer, as the trip neared, Morgan grew more excited about the adventure. Even as his frailties would leave him more forgetful, Sept. 10 remained a red-letter date.

“He never forgot about the Honor Flight,” Kelly says.

Meanwhile, other preparations began for the trip. Per Honor Flight custom, a “mail call” of thank-you letters from well-wishers — often family and friends — is collected by the organization and presented to each vet on the trip home. It’s a surprise that vets thoroughly enjoy.

To that extent, as a creative school lesson on military sacrifice, an occasional teacher will direct students to contribute to a mail call, sometimes to vets they’ve never known. Even from unknown hands, vets appreciate the youthful communications, which not only express gratitude but often include crayon drawings.

“They’re adorable,” says Phyllis Piraino, a co-founder of the Greater Peoria Honor Flight.

However, these efforts don’t involve just one-way appreciation.

“It’s a great learning tool for the kids,” Piraino says. “I think they start to get a sense as to what it means to serve their country."

Such a classroom gesture would be crucial for Delbert Morgan. Considering his very small family, Honor Flight would bolster his mail call with letters from dozens of grade-school classmates of his great-grandchildren.

But Morgan would not get a chance to see his mail call.

As summer wore on, cancer wore him down. Yet even as his energy waned, he kept talking about getting on the plane for the Honor Flight.

“We hoped he’d be able to rally,” Kelly says.

As August progressed, he entered the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, and Kelly realized that he would not be able to make the trip. So, she called Greater Peoria Honor Flight to free his slot for another vet. Then she talked to Morgan.

“Pappy,” she said tenderly, “your body’s giving out.”

He began weeping softly, saying that he understood that he could not make the flight. Gingerly, she urged the dying man that it was about time for him to take another, final trip.

“We love you, and you’ve loved us well,” she whispered. “You can go now. You can go and be with Mom.”

A few nights later, with Kelly at his side, he began to slip away.

“Tell Mom hello,” she said. “We love you.”

He died early the morning of Sept. 10, at about the time he would’ve started to get ready for the Honor Flight.

“He went on his own Honor Flight,” Kelly says.

***

As Kelly and her family made plays for his funeral, she again talked to the Greater Peoria Honor Flight. His mail call had been prepared. Could he still have it?

A posthumous mail call had never been requested from the local Honor Flight. But Delbert Morgan got his letters. At his visitation in Effingham, they were placed in his casket.

Kelly declined to read the letters, out of a heavy heart and sense of privacy.

“It would’ve been too hard,” she says. “And they were for him. They were messages for him, thanking him.”

With military rites, Delbert Morgan was buried in Effingham at Oak Ridge Cemetery. He was laid to rest with dozens of letters of gratitude at his side.

I can’t say for sure. But when those dozens of kids stand for "The Star-Spangled Banner" or watch a Fourth of July fireworks show — or maybe even take an oath to defend their country someday — they just might think back to the first time they thanked a soldier for his service.

