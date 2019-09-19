If these events are any indication, central Illinois is ready to transition fully into fall. If you’re aligned with that thought, there will be plenty to celebrate this weekend.

Autumn Fest

What: Washington Specialty Shops will host annual event featuring live music, food trucks, arts and crafts and more. Stores on The Square will stay open late.Autumn Fest from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 21 on The Square in Washington.

Where: The Square, 110 N. Main St., Washington, Ill.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Liberty Village Vintage Car and Motorcycle Show

What: Liberty Village hosts vintage cars and motorcycles on Saturday in Pekin. Funds from the vintage car and motorcycle show will go towards the Resident Christmas Fund.

Where: 1540 El Camino Dr., Pekin, Ill.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Mamma Mia! at The Eastlight

What: A performance of the ABBA themed musical in East Peoria.

Where: Eastlight Theatre, 1401 E. Washington St., East Peoria, Ill.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Cost: $20 Adult, $15 Youth, $17 Groups of 10 or more

Peoria Oktoberfest

What: A celebration of German heritage and culture with food, dance and drink on the riverfront in Peoria.

Where: 200 NE Water St., Peoria, Ill.

When: Friday, Sept. 20, 5 to 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 12 to 11:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $8-10

Das Bier 5K

What: 5K coinciding with Oktoberfest, proceeds from the run will go to benefit Common Place Family Learning Center and you will receive two drink tokens.

Where: Gateway Building, 200 NE Water St., Peoria, Ill.

When: Sunday, Sept. 22 at 12:30 p.m.

Cost: $35-40