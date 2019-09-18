WEST PEORIA — A 76-year-old was caught stealing tomatoes from a backyard garden, police said.

On Sept. 6, a resident of West Barker Avenue told the Peoria County Sheriff's Office regarding missing tomatoes. She said witnesses told her that a specific West Peoria man had ventured into her backyard earlier that day and snatched tomatoes, according to a sheriff's report.

A deputy located the man at his home a few blocks away. The 76-year-old admitted to taking the tomatoes, the report stated.

At the request of the tomato-grower, he agreed to stay off her property from now on, police said. No charge was filed.