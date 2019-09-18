BELLEVUE — A Bellevue man got slugged repeatedly after declining a passerby's wee-hours offer to take a swig from a bottle of booze, police said.

About 1 a.m. Friday, a 39-year-old Bellevue resident was smoking a cigarette on his front porch, according to a report by the Peoria County Sheriff's Office. A man on foot approached with a "bottle of alcohol and told him to drink it," the report stated. The resident refused and instead directed the stranger to leave. The interloper punched the resident in the chest, leg and stomach before walking off, the report stated.

Two witnesses corroborated the victim's account. One of the witnesses said he had seen the stranger minutes earlier on the same street "making very strange movements with his body," the report stated. The stranger also "insisted" the two have a dance-off, but the witness declined.

As deputies looked for the attacker, another man encountered the stranger, who "attempted to dance with him" before doing somersaults and rubbing mud on his own face, police said. The stranger also kept trying to trigger a fight by repeatedly urging, "Let's spar. C'mon. man!" The two eventually ended up fighting before deputies broke them up.

When the stranger resisted deputies' effort to handcuff him, he was driven to the ground by a deputy. A deputy ordered him to stay down, but the stranger kept trying to rise to his feet, repeatedly claiming, "I'm programmed to get up!"

Deputies eventually handcuffed the man — a 29-year-old from East Peoria — and transported him to the Peoria County Jail. There, he was booked on apparent misdemeanor charges: battery, criminal trespass to land and resisting a police officer.