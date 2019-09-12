PEORIA — A clothes-dryer fire caused about $7,000 in damage Wednesday night at a Central Peoria apartment complex, authorities stated.

Nobody was injured in the fire that began about 9 p.m. in Building 6 at Timberbrook Apartments, 4009 N. Brookdale Place.

First-arriving crews found heavy smoke seeping from the laundry room on the first level of the three-story building, according to a news release.

Within about eight minutes, flames were brought under control. The building was evacuated and ventilated.

Residents were not allowed to return until the alarm system could be reset, the release stated. The local chapter of the American Red Cross was asked to provide temporary housing.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

The apartment complex is near Knoxville and Lake avenues.