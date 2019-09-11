PEKIN — The Pekin-Washington girls tennis match Tuesday at the John Moss Courts went right down to the wire before the Panthers pulled out a 5-4 win in the Mid-Illini Conference battle.

"The match was decided in the final set played, the third-set tie-breaker in No. 3 doubles," said Pekin coach Josh Zinck. "Our girls battled hard, but just missed out on a victory."

The Dragons fell to 1-5, 1-2.

Here are the match scores:

No. 1 singles: Palmer Whiston (Washington) def. Amara Howell (Pekin) 6-4, 6-3.

No. 2 singles: Alli Schellenberg (Washington) def. Kayla Chau (Pekin) 6-2, 6-0.

No. 3 singles: Shelby Borlin (Washington) def. Ashley Stilling (Pekin) 3-6, 6-2, 15-13.

No. 4 singles: Brogan Gresham (Pekin) def. Sophie Morgan (Washington) 6-3, 6-2.

No. 5 singles: Kate Christian (Washington) def. Gabby Gonzalez (Pekin) 6-3, 6-3.

No. 6 singles: Maya Siltman (Pekin) def. Kayla Lee (Washington) 7-5, 6-4.

No. 1 doubles: Chau-Howell (Pekin) def. Schellenberg-Whiston (Washington) 6-2, 2-6, 10-8.

No. 2 doubles: Gresham-Stilling (Pekin) def. Borlin-Morgan (Washington) 6-1, 6-2.

No. 3 doubles: Kate Christian-Bridget Naramore (Washington) def. Gonzalez-Reeti Patel (Pekin) 4-6, 6-1, 10-7.

In other girls tennis results:

PEKIN INVITATIONAL: The Dragons finished sixth of eight teams Saturday at the Pekin Invitational.

Batavia won the tournament with 38 points. Bloomington (26), LaSalle-Peru (24), East Moline United Township (18), Metamora (17), Pekin (13), East Peoria (7) and Limestone (3) rounded out the team standings.

The best the Dragons could do in the five flights was fifth place.

Amara Howell (No. 1 singles), Kayla Chau (No. 2 singles), Brogan Gresham-Ashley Stilling (No. 1 doubles) and Gabby Gonzalez-Reeti Patel (No. 2 doubles) all placed fifth.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.