PEORIA — A 21-year-old Peoria man was sentenced to 19 years in prison Tuesday for armed robbery.

Daevontre J. Smith, whose address was unknown, pleaded guilty in Peoria County Circuit Court as his trial was to start. Dropped, as part of the plea were additional counts of armed robbery and home invasion. Without the plea, he faced up to 45 years behind bars.

On May 2, 2017, he was accused of breaking into a central Peoria home and taking two handguns. According to police reports, the victim said she was sleeping when Smith and an unknown man woke her up. They demanded to know where her guns were and then took two .40-caliber handguns, her phone and her purse, the report said.

With credit for time served and day for day "good-time" credit, he could be released in about seven years.