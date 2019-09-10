EUREKA — There's one candidate hoping to bring a new season to the Woodford County Board.

Autum Jones announced her candidacy for a seat on the board representing District 3 on Monday, Sept. 9.



Jones, who lives in Eureka, currently works as a congressional staffer for U.S. Representative Darin LaHood and coaches the Eureka Middle School cheerleading team. She previously worked as a liaison for the Illinois Department of Revenue.



“I always knew I wanted to raise a family in a great community with an excellent school district and since my husband grew up here, I knew Eureka would be a great place for us,” Jones said in a statement. “I’m running for County Board to ensure that we preserve our values and maintain a bright future, not only for children like my daughter, but for small business owners such as my husband, for the farmers and young families like many of our friends, and for our grandparents and other retirees."

The Woodford County Board consists of 15 members who represents three districts.

Danny Steffen, Blake Parsons, Bryan Kempf, Jason Spence and Andy Rokey are the current representatives of District 3.



The primary election is March 17, 2020.