David Zimmerman intends to run in 2020 for a fourth four-year term as Tazewell County Board chairman.

The 58-year-old Republican from Morton made official his plans in a news release he issued Sunday.

In it, Zimmerman stated his top priority if he's re-elected would be to help keep taxes low and services maintained while preserving the county's financial security.

"Serving the citizens of Tazewell County is a privilege I never want to take for granted," Zimmerman stated.

First elected chairman in 2008, Zimmerman was unopposed in 2016 for his third term. Previously, he spent 12 years as a board member.

A graduate of Illinois State University, Zimmerman works in the pharmaceutical industry.

Nobody else has stated their intention to run for this office.