PEORIA — Just as the weather started warming up again, kids at Washington Gifted Middle School got a chance to cool off.

Students there won a free sno-cone party Monday as part of a competition among Peoria schools

The effort, sponsored by real estate agents Debi and Ally Redington with Jim Maloof Realty, challenged kids to help produce videos about what makes Peoria and its schools special.

As students took bites of their cooling rewards, they shared some of their school and civic pride:

"It's a school where, in my personal opinion, you feel very welcome and they don't over-stress you. The teachers are nice and try their best to help us succeed," Ameerah Leverett said.

"They welcome you, they don't stress you out too much, and they give you a challenge," Benjamin Owen agreed.

And Jazmyn Miller's praise for Peoria wouldn't be out of place on a regional economic development brochure.

"Peoria is a really amazing city," the student council member said. "It's just an amazing place; it can be small, but there's so many new people here you can meet. I would not move to any other city if I had a choice."

For the Redingtons, it was an opportunity to give back while helping students realize some of what they liked about the city they're in.

"Teachers have so much to teach already that kids don't always get the chance to learn about our beautiful city," Ally Redington, herself a substitute teacher, said.

Six schools entered the contest, with the winner selected by Mayor Jim Ardis, who stopped by to congratulate the students.

Often, he said, kids are a product of their environment. So if they're hearing negative things from family or neighbors about the city they can pick up an impression, consciously or not — and whether it's fair or not.

"Just continuing to talk about the positive things in our community helps them," Ardis said as the kids filed back inside after posing for pictures and doing a chant in front of the school's sign.