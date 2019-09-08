Chris Kaergard of the Journal Star @chriskaergard

Sunday

Sep 8, 2019 at 3:34 PM


PEORIA — Members of the Teamsters Local 627 Retirees Club will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the union hall, 7101 N. Allen Road.

There will be a potluck lunch after the meeting. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish to share.