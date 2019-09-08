Fulton County leaders are praising the forthcoming expansion of U.S. Route 24 as an economic development and tourism benefit to the region.

The $114 million project that's part of the state's capital construction bill was first announced earlier this summer by Gov. JB Pritzker during a visit to Peoria County.

The construction that will bring a four-lane highway from Kingston Mines to Banner will improve travel safety for both residents and people who work in the area, boost opportunities for companies to locate to Fulton County, and enhance tourism, Missy Towery, the executive director for the Spoon River Partnership for Economic Development, said last week.

Also benefiting from the expansion would be facilities like Graham Health System, which sometimes must transfer patients to other health facilities in Pekin and Peoria, she said.

“Fulton County is the largest geographical county in the state of Illinois without quick access to a four-lane highway,” noted Towery.

It's not yet certain when construction will begin, but it's included in the five-year plan for the Illinois Department of Transportation.

“Things might get started next year; if not, then the year after that,” she said.

It's likely to be a boost both for Canton and for the county as a whole, Fulton County Board Chairman Patrick O'Brian said.

“The economic impact of it may take some time to materialize, but it will give us that much-needed benefit that we have been lacking, of having a four lane traffic artery into the county," he said.

It's a first step toward making it a more attractive area for businesses and stores to locate, Towery suggested.

Moreover, “the safety benefit of it is enormous,” O'Brian said. “To so many who have lost loved ones on that road, including myself personally having lost my father on that road in the early 90s, it is going to ease the anxiety of that commute."

Residents and area leaders had been pushing for the expansion for decades. During Pritzker's visit to Peoria County, acting transportation secretary Omer Osman said he worked on proposals to widen the road from his post in Peoria's IDOT office nearly three decades ago.

State Senate President John Cullerton singled out Route 24 as one part of the state critically in need of work during his first speech after being re-elected to lead that chamber back in January.