PEORIA — Remodeling work is set to begin Monday on CityLink's Downtown transit center, 407 SW Adams St., and is expected to affect the use of some parts of the building.

The roughly $500,000 project is being paid for by 80% federal funding, with the remaining amount coming from the local transit agency, CityLink officials said in a news release.

The customer service area will be remodeled first, with those operations being moved to the security office in the building.

After that work is complete, the security office and the restrooms will be renovated. The latter will be closed to public access, and portable bathrooms will be available outdoors.

The third phase will see work on the second floor, including the benefit access office and the Burlington Trailways customer service office.

Throughout the work, Peoria Charter Coach riders will be picked up on the Harrison Street side of the building. No changes are planned for the drop-off or pick-up of other riders.

Work is expected to be done by January of next year.