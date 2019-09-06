A Carthage man is to stand trial after he was charged with at least four felonies, including restraining a victim unlawfully, according to authorities.

Octavius Whitaker, 24, also was accused of residential burglary, aggravated battery and resisting a peace officer, obstructing justice and criminal trespass, among other things.

A preliminary hearing for Whitaker was held Thursday in Hancock County Circuit Court. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 21.

About 2:15 p.m. Aug. 24, Hancock County Sheriff's deputies were called to a residence in the 300 block of Hansford Street in Carthage on a report of an order-of-protection violation.

There, deputies found Whitaker was not allowing someone inside to leave, a news release stated.

Later, it was learned Whitaker had broken into the apparently empty residence and waited for the victim to arrive.

Deputies entered the residence, where Whitaker made physical contact with one of them and fled, the release stated. Following a foot chase of a few blocks, Whitaker was apprehended.

Whitaker was being held in the Hancock County Jail on bond of at least $50,000. At the time of his apprehension, there were three outstanding arrest warrants against him.