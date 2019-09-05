Good morning, troops. It's Thursday, Sept. 5.

Police in Kewanee had a busy last few days of August, to say the least.

In three separate incidents over five days, officers in the Henry County city of about 12,500 residents arrested four men in connection with unlawful possession of firearms.

At least two of the suspects appear to be recidivists who if convicted face significant prison time.

The first incident took place early Aug. 26 in the 900 block of North Main Street. Someone there complained to police about two firearms being left in the backyard of a residence, according to a police news release.

Officers found two .22-caliber rifles. Apparently, someone was trying to hide the rifles in the yard.

When two suspects arrived to retrieve them, they were arrested. It was determined the guns were stolen from a residence in Neponset, about eight miles northeast of Kewanee.

Justin M. Cox, 31, and William P. Merritt, 39, both of Kewanee, were accused of aggravated possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. The latter felony is punishable by four to 15 years in prison.

Both men were being held at the Henry County Jail in Cambridge.

According to GateHouse Media Illinois, Cox appeared in court Tuesday, where bond was set at $150,000. Merritt is to appear in court next week.

The second incident took place Aug. 28 in the 400 block of North Lakeview Avenue, according to police.

Officers responded to a report about a verbal and physical altercation and threats about returning with a weapon. While officers were at the scene, they were approached by two men in a vehicle that was traveling at high speed.

The vehicle parked abruptly around the corner, then the driver ran toward a driveway. A search of that area revealed a loaded 9-millimeter handgun wrapped in a scarf.

The driver, 35-year-old Zaffrery L. Reed of Kewanee, was arrested and accused of various weapons offenses. The most serious appears to be being an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Reed was being held in jail on $750,000 bond, per GateHouse Media Illinois. His passenger, a 19-year-old Kewanee man, was cited for two alcohol offenses.

The third incident took place Aug. 30 during a traffic stop in the 300 block of East First Street. Officers found a .22-caliber rifle, a loaded magazine and multiple 12-gauge shotgun shells.

A passenger, 27-year-old Aaron J. Bargman of Pierson, Fla., was arrested in connection with the weapons. When officers searched him, they found a rolled dollar bill that contained what's suspected to be cocaine.

Bargman was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Weapons charges were pending. Bargman is to appear in court next week.

Nick in the Morning left a message for Kewanee Police Chief Troy Ainley.

Good work by Ainley and his colleagues, but it's a little disturbing to think such crime took place with such frequency in a relatively small community located in farm country. Such is modern life, for better and for worse.

Sometimes, it seems like a lot worse.

We didn't hear this song on the way to work. Not at all to be flip, but when we heard about these incidents, it kept running through our slightly addled brain.