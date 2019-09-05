Maybe you’re excited for the now-real possibility of casting a vote for Aaron Schock.

And maybe you’re a nut. Or a pushover. Or a numbskull.

That’s not to say Shock is running for office again. But that’s not to say he’s not. In the immediate aftermath of Wednesday’s hearing that ended the federal case against Schock, he has kept his lips zipped.

But earlier this year, in explaining that he is following other pursuits in the short term, he did not rule out a return to politics. So, maybe he someday will launch a comeback. That’s why news stories this week, in addition to reporting the end of messed-up case against Schock, have been noting the legal possibility of his political return — sometimes with bold headlines, such as the Chicago Tribune’s announcement, "Shock's off the hook — and he can run for office again.”

But, bottom line, here’s the thing about Schock:

* He is still entirely likeable.

* He has no business running for office again.

Why is he likeable? He’s just got that hard-to-explain quality. You talk to the guy, and he comes off as earnest and charming.

But vote for him again? That seems goofy.

What’s that you say? He beat the rap? He’s not guilty of a crime?

All true. Yet pointless.

Though he outfoxed the feds, he also got extremely lucky. His prosecutors were so inept that a judge ripped into them for misleading grand jurors an astounding 11 times. Later, that same judge was pulled from the case after he was accused of having improper contact with the prosecutors’ office in another matter. The proceedings moved to Chicago, where the U.S. Attorney’s Office decided to simply punt away the sullied case.

And Schock seems even more fortunate when you think about Jesse Jackson Jr. Convicted of using political funds for personal use, he spent 22 months in prison. That sounded like the Shock’s allegations, which included lavish spending on his office and haircuts and travel. Yet one congressman got a deal and the other did not, an observation getting more traction this week.

Meantime, on Wednesday — the day of Schock’s hearing — Jackson wrote on his Facebook page, “There are very few days where I don’t awaken to my name in the headlines of a story of a ‘fallen or disgraced ex-congressman’ even though I paid my debt in full. That too is white supremacy in the media, perpetuating the understanding that black people are not redeemable and white people ‘just make mistakes.’ With his 24 charges dropped and his deal, he is ‘innocent’ and I am forever unredeemable and ‘corrupt.’”

So, yeah, consider Schock lucky. But even though he won in court, the outcome didn’t exactly spark talking points or campaign slogans.

Remember, Schock acknowledged he had a “regular practice as a public officeholder” of obtaining event tickets at face value and reselling them for big bucks. In the process, he failed to report to report $42,000 in income to the IRS. Is that the type of side hustle that will charm voters? He wasn’t making nickels and dimes by selling odds and ends at a flea market: he was using his power and connections to snatch event tickets and make a tidy profit.

He also admitted overbilling the House of Representatives for mileage as he drove around his district for both official and campaign purposes. For that, he had to reimburse his political committees $68,000. A lot of us managed to properly fill out mileage forms all the time. What does it say to Schock’s competence and integrity if he can’t do simple paperwork right?

I’m not saying he doesn’t deserve a second chance in life. I’m saying that distasteful money-grubbing — per Schock’s court admissions — does not paint a picture of a respectable statesman.

Aaron Schock is smart and witty enough to enjoy a long and prosperous life. We can wish him well, as long as he does so out of the political arena. If he decides otherwise, let’s hope voters are smart enough to understand that a clean legal record alone does not make a would-be politician suitable for public office.

