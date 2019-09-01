PEORIA — A man was arrested early Sunday morning after trading gunshots with officers and then leading them on a brief car chase.

No one was injured during the incident, which occurred in the 300 block of East Virginia Avenue at about 4:25 a.m.

Booked into the Peoria County Jail was Jordan A. Cremer, 27, of 2712 N. Rockwood Drive, on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, fleeing and eluding, plus various traffic offenses.

Officers were called to the area by a woman who called police asking for help. When asked what the problem was, the call was disconnected. When the dispatcher attempted to call back, no one answered, according to a news release from Peoria police.

When the first officer arrived, he saw a man outside of a residence holding a gun. Cremer allegedly refused the officer's orders to drop the weapon and then allegedly fired two shots at the officer, who returned fire.

Neither the suspect nor the officer was hit during the gunfire exchange. Cremer then got into a car and fled east on Virginia for about a block before crashing into the front porch of a house in the 2600 block of North Missouri Avenue, according to police.

Cremer was arrested without further incident, and a handgun he allegedly threw from the car was recovered, police said.

The officers involved in the incident will be placed on critical incident leave per department policy. There were three alerts from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system within a minute of each other, police said.

Under Illinois law, the State Police investigate any police-involved shootings, and the Peoria police will turn over any evidence, including any dash cam or body camera footage, to the State Police as part of the inquiry.

