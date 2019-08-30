With the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act set to take effect Jan. 1, 2020, municipalities throughout Illinois have an important decision to make in the next few months.

The Pekin City Council started that process during Monday’s regular meeting by holding a preliminary discussion on whether or not the city should allow adult-use cannabis dispensaries within the city limits. The new law allows municipalities to implement a variety of regulatory provisions including prohibiting the sale of adult-use cannabis in their community.

“The (purpose of the discussion) was basically to put the information out that we have, what the new law consists of, and especially to put out that we are being proactive on this,” said Pekin Mayor Mark Luft. “We are looking at everything and especially how important it is to have the input of the community on what direction they want to go with this.”

Advantages to allowing adult-use cannabis facilities in Pekin that came out in Monday’s discussion included tax revenue and the ability to regulate cannabis.

“The safety of a dispensary is a lot better than the black market,” said Luft.

Concerns that came up Monday included a potential need for increased police activity, an increase in DUI incidents, and out-of-town visitors coming to Pekin specifically to buy recreational cannabis. Luft said that the input he has received appears to be mostly in favor of allowing adult-use dispensaries in Pekin.

“I would say about two-thirds of the input has been we should move forward with allowing a dispensary and generating the tax dollars we could use in a positive way for the community,” he added.

Luft is hoping that, whether or not the city chooses to allow adult-use dispensaries, some sort of policy will be in place by early December.

“(We will have to) create some zoning restrictions around it, much like with alcohol,” said Pekin City Manager Mark Rothert. “(We have to decide if) we want to allow local smoke shops or cannabis lounges. We also have to figure out how much we want to tax it at the local level. Municipalities can opt out, so we have to essentially say whether we want to have this in our community.”

Community input is particularly vital in helping the City Council reach a decision on adult-use cannabis, Luft said, because there will not be time to draft a referendum for the next election.

It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a referendum here, but I’d say it would take a good four to six months to put something like that together,” he said. “Our next opportunity would come after Jan. 1 . “

The next opportunity to put an adult-use cannabis referendum on a ballot would be for the primary elections in March of 2020, Luft added. That would put Pekin past the Jan. 1 deadline to apply to the state to establish one of the 75 dispensaries that will be allowed in Illinois in 2020.

“That’s why it’s really important for us to keep reiterating to the community how (essential) their input is, through emails to the council or to Mr. Rothert,” said Luft.

Luft also urged Pekinites to bring their questions or concerns to committee and City Council meetings where adult-use cannabis is a topic of discussion. He added that city officials and employees would possibly host a public forum that will give Pekinites an opportunity to have an open discussion on the issue.

“Our goal is to not go into Jan. 1 still trying to figure it out,” he said. “We want to be proactive and put in place what we need to whichever direction we’re going. We want to gather input, make sure the Council members are aware of everything out there, put all that together and come up with a conclusion.”