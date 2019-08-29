WYOMING — A Stark County man was arrested Thursday on child pornography charges.

Officers from a bevy of state, regional and local agencies found digital equipment containing child pornography during a search of the home and vehicle of Rodney A. King, 50, of 10785 Modena Road, Wyoming.

King is being held in the Stark County Jail, pending a court appearance set for Friday on charges of possessing and disseminating child pornography.

Agencies involved in the search included the Illinois State Police, the Stark County Sheriff's Office, the Peoria County Sheriff's Office, and the Central Illinois Emergency Response Team.

The investigation into the case is continuing.