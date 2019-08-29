Good morning, troops. It's Thursday, Aug. 29.

A wrong-way driver crashed his vehicle head on early Thursday into that of a Woodford County Sheriff's Office deputy, according to authorities.

Nobody was injured in the accident, which happened about 4 a.m. on Interstate 39 near Minonk, a news release stated.

Woodford County dispatchers received multiple emergency calls about a vehicle headed south in the northbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 36 between Lostant and Wenona in Marshall County.

There were two Woodford deputies who responded, the release stated. One deputy was able to slow northbound traffic. The other tried to locate and stop the driver.

That deputy tracked down the driver at mile marker 27. The deputy had slowed to almost a stop when struck by the wrong-way driver, according to the release.

Both vehicles were towed. The wrong-way driver was a man and the only occupant of his vehicle.

Neither the deputy nor the wrong-way driver were identified. The driver was not taken into custody at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Illinois State Police were investigating.