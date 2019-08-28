Sarah D. Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville is selling the senior assisted-living apartment complex it owns and operates.

In announcing the impending sale, officials suggested Culbertson Gardens was a substantial drag on the rural hospital's bottom line.

The Culbertson board of directors voted last week to sell the 23-unit complex, according to a hospital news release. A sealed-bid process is to be used.

Medicare reimbursements in connection with Culbertson Gardens' operation have been insufficient and have had a major impact on finances, hospital CEO John Kessler stated in a news release.

"This was an extremely difficult decision for the board to make, one they have thought about a long time," he stated.

"Ultimately, we decided to focus on our primary mission, which is to operate a hospital, and that we must do whatever is necessary to keep that hospital financially viable for the long term."

The hospital has operated Culbertson Gardens for 21 years. It's located three blocks south of the hospital in Rushville, a city of about 3,000 people located 70 miles southwest of Peoria.

Culbertson Gardens features studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. Regular housekeeping and meal service are provided.

"It is the board's hope to find a buyer who has a similar vision for Culbertson Gardens and will continue to operate as a retirement living facility," stated Greg Snyder, the Culbertson board chairman.

Culbertson Hospital is a 22-bed facility that opened in 1921. The hospital also operates a family-practice facility in Rushville and clinics in Astoria, Beardstown and Table Grove.