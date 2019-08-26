PRINCETON — A man from the Bureau County village of Ohio died Saturday following a motorcycle accident, according to authorities.

Allan J. Fitzpatrick, 67, was pronounced dead at Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton, where he was transported from the accident scene.

The victim was riding a motorcycle south on Lovers Lane Road southwest of Princeton when it left the roadway about 10:30 a.m. Saturday and entered a ditch, according to the Bureau County Sheriff's Office.

As Fitzpatrick attempted to return the motorcycle to the pavement, he lost control and was ejected.