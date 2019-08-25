PEORIA — Some substantial Caterpillar equipment moved through Downtown Peoria earlier this month, but it wasn't on its way to a construction project.

Rather, the just-off-the-assembly-line pieces of equipment were on their way to the Caterpillar Visitors Center as part of the annual switch-out of machines to freshen displays at the 110 SW Washington St. facility.

The exhibition treads a "delicate balance" to appeal to multiple audiences, from visiting customers of the company from across the world to members of the general public to "the really educated 2- and 3-year-olds who know all about diggers and dozers and want to just see big pieces of machinery," visitors center manager Susan Morton says.

For the kids, that means steps up to the cab of each machine, so they can get in. For those with a bit more business on the mind, it means specs for the equipment spelled out at each display. And for everyone, it means videos of the products in action.

On display for the next year area the PM313, a cold-planer for pavement work, resting across about 40 feet of floor space.

"You might see some of these tearing up some asphalt throughout the city," Morton says, referencing increased highway construction and repairs throughout Illinois.

Two excavators, the company's 336 and a Caterpillar 309 CR mini hydraulic excavator, join the display, as does a D6 dozer. And two of the company's smallest machines, 300.9 miniature excavators small enough to fit through an ordinary door, are in the lobby.

All of the machines were built in the United States this year, with the most distant of them shipped in from North Carolina and Georgia. The nearest came from just across the river in East Peoria.

It's part of an effort that starts just a few months after new devices are moved in, Morton says, with planning starting in December or January for an August unveiling.

One more wrinkle in the planning: Visitors Center officials have to decide early on what will end up in the featured position, set to be lit by thousands of Christmas lights for the company's annual holiday display that starts in November. The rest of the machinery positions are built out from that, Morton said.

This year, the highway cold planer, the PM313 has that distinction. The apparatus is larger than last year's in that spot, meaning it likely will exceed the 5,000 lights used in 2018.

Visitors can also see one of the products of the roughly 100,000 hours of volunteer time Caterpillar employees put in with schoolkids around the country helping teams with their STEM-oriented FIRST Robotics machines.

"We have an actual robot that's been used in competition; you can step right up and operate it without the stress of being in competition," Morton says.

It's part of the Building Blocks exhibit that also allows kids — and, let's be honest, some adults, too — to construct machines out of Legos and try them on a nearby test pad.

If that sounds like it dovetails with a Lego-themed exhibit at the Peoria Riverfront Museum next door running through Sept. 2, it's meant to.

The two facilities discuss programming regularly, and Caterpillar works to find any tie-ins that relate to company activities, Morton said. The Caterpillar display runs through 2020.

Also recently new is an interactive display that lets visitors go through historic ads and commercials back to the 1920s for the company's equipment, from a dancing abominable snow creature hyping snow-removal machinery to excavators in action.