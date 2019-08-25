Sunday

Aug 25, 2019 at 11:39 AM


MARRIAGES

Tazewell County

Anthony Avila, 30; Olivia Bergagna, 23; both Eureka.

Michael Burash, 33; Jeanette McIntyre, 35; both Mackinaw.

Daniel Coons, 45; Janice Grubb, 57; both East Peoria.

Thomas Croke, 51; Sheila Sherman, 49; both East Peoria.

Luis Cruz, 44; Darcy Hymbaugh, 33; both Delavan.

Timothy Jones, 54; Amy Buss, 53; both East Peoria.

Brett Lewis, 34, East Peoria; Elizabeth Hanson, 31, Morton.

Christopher Murphy, 46; Diane Samp, 43; both Morton.

Jesus Ruiz, 30; Joanna Haar, 29; both Washington.

Christopher Sarnecke, 45; Amber McGinnis, 34; both East Peoria.

Jordan Sellers, 25; Sarah Abraham, 24; both Morton.

Matthew Semonski, 25; Teressia White, 25; both Creve Coeur.

Joseph Smith, 34, Pekin; Stephanie Maurer, 28, Mackinaw.

Tyson Stewart, 25; Janelle Wallis, 25; both Delavan.

Keith Swartz, 46, Washington; Kristine Pease, 46, Flanagan.

Jeffrey Young, 51; Kristy Adams, 51; both Pekin.

 

Woodford County

Adam Arms, 37; Laine Thies, 32; both Washington.

Noah Bachman, 30; Haley Ehlert, 26; both Danvers.

Andrew Beamer, 25; Amber Phillips, 24; both Secor.

Wesley Donlan, 25; Kassidy Ehterton, 25; both Peoria.

Michael Fleming, 29, Bloomington; Tiffany Reatherford, 28, Roanoke.

Nicholas Fulop, 25; Kendall Geuvens, 23; both Eureka.

Daniel Knaub, 36; Kathryn Haley, 38; both Metamora.

Ryan Olson, 39; Kerri Gleissner, 31; both Washington.

Logan Steidinger, 21, Fairbury; Hannah Braker, 20, Secor.

 

DIVORCES

Woodford County

Guile, Crystal and Ricky.