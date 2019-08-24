LACON — A rural Edelstein man has been charged with the first-degree murder of a Tiffini Marie Murphy, a missing Peoria County woman who reportedly had last been seen about a year ago.

Gary C. Berchtold, 39, allegedly shot Murphy to death at his residence, burned her body in a pile of tires and logs, and then dumped the ashes at a remote site in rural Peoria County near the Marshall County line, according to charges filed late Friday and outlined Saturday morning at a bond hearing in Marshall County Circuit Court.

Berchtold faces two counts of first-degree murder and one each of dismembering a human body and concealing a homicidal death. He could face up to life in prison, and his bond was set at $1 million.

The charges followed an eight-month investigation that culminated in a nearly nine-hour videotaped interview in which Berchtold confirmed that Murphy had been shot to death and admitted that he had burned her body outside his home and dumped the remains that were discovered Friday, according to testimony by a lead investigator.

“He confirmed that it was in fact Tiffini Murphy,” said Deputy Jason Spradling.

