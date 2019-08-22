In hopes to inspire and inform, Illinois Central College will be hosting an agriculture, diesel and horticulture showcase for potential students.

The showcase, according to a news release from the college, allows potential students to speak with ICC faculty, local employers and vendors, and industry specialists across the three subjects.

Scheduled for Friday, Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Agricultural and Industrial Technologies Building on the East Peoria Campus, the event features a Q&A with a student panel, speakers from within the three industries, and a provided lunch.

The release states that over 20 local businesses will be represented.

“There are many jobs available in the agriculture, horticulture, and diesel industries, but only a limited number of employable applicants trained in the emerging technologies,” said ICC Agricultural and Industrial Technology Professor Grant Grebner in a statement. “That’s why ICC has partnered with local businesses in these fields to successfully train students with the desired high-tech skills.”

To register or for more information visit icc.edu/ag-diesel-hort, or call (309) 694-5200.