GALESBURG — A Galesburg man is charged with accidentally shooting a teen girl in Galesburg on Tuesday.

Austin D. Sundberg, 19, North Chambers Street, has been formally charged with felony counts of possession of a weapon by a felon and reckless discharge of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of firearm without valid Firearm Owner's Identification Card, or FOID.

He was also arrested on a 2019 Knox County warrant in a misdemeanor case for a disorderly conduct charge from last month. If he is convicted of the weapons counts, he could be required to serve between two and 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

According to a Galesburg police news release, Sundberg admitted to shooting the 14-year-old girl in his apartment at 160 N. Chambers St. at about noon Tuesday. That apparently happened as the girl and Sundberg were taking turns holding the handgun.

"Sundberg said he grabbed the gun from the victim and the gun fired, striking the victim. Sundberg said he did not intend to shoot the victim and the shot was completely accidental."

Police were able to retrieve the gun behind a nearby business that Sundberg admitted to hiding there, the news release said. A box of ammunition along with a spent bullet were also recovered by police at the apartment.

The girl, who was initially taken to Galesburg Cottage Hospital and then taken by helicopter to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, is listed in stable condition. The single gunshot wound entered her right shoulder.