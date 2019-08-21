The second class of Washington Community High School Hall of Fame inductees has been announced.

Two coaches, three students, two teams and three friends of the school will join the distinguished members of the WCHS first induction class. In total, 32 nominations were received and considered by the Hall of Fame Committee.

Students include Todd Foster, class of 1991; Jim Maddock, class of 1978; Maggie Krick Mose, class of 2006.

Mose is the only female basketball player at WCHS whose number has been retired. She holds 95 percent of all the women’s basketball records, including the most points scored. She went on to play four years for Illinois State University and taught business at WCHS from 2013 to 2016. Additionally, she served as the Head Girls Basketball coach for three years. Her record at WCHS was 75-13 and included a Mid Illini Conference Championship in 2014 and an appearance in the 2014 IHSA Super Sectional.

Foster, who’s number was recently retired by WCHS, played collegiate basketball at Purdue University. He then served as an assistant basketball coach at Purdue from 1999 to 2006, when he accepted the Associate Director of Academic Services for the program.

Maddock attended the University of Missouri on a baseball scholarship and still holds the last complete game no hitter in school history for his 1981 performance against Nebraska. He has made contributions to WCHS as a volunteer coach and by serving on various boards.

Teams include the 1977 girls basketball team which was the state runner up in the first IHSA girls state basketball tournament, and the 1983 football team, the state runner up to Woodstock in IHSA State Football 4A Playoffs.

Coaches inducted are Steve Doty and Phil Moss. Doty taught PE and Speech at WCHS for 33 years. He served as Head Varsity Basketball Coach for 23 years and Athletic Director for 14 years and is a member of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame and Bradley University Athletic Hall of Fame. His 352 wins at WCHS is the highest win total for any varsity basketball coach.

Moss taught science at WCHS for 33 years and served as the Science Department Chair for 25 years. He was the Head Sophomore Football Coach at WCHS from 1972 – 1998 and the varisty offensive coordinator from 1998 – 2004. He is a member of Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Clint Reed, Mike Adams, and Chuck Brunner will be inducted as friends of the high school. Reed and Adams have been keeping home and away football statistics since 1973 for Washington Varsity Football. Brunner joined the stat crew in 1975.

The 2019 WCHS Hall of Fame inductees will be inducted and recognized on Friday, Sept. 27, at Five Points at 4:30 p.m. in the banquet room. A reception will follow after the ceremony for family, friends, and fans of the inductees.

The inductees will also be introduced at Babcook Field after the freshmen football game as part of the 2019 Homecoming festivities.