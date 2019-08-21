GALESBURG — With one dissenting vote, the process of bringing cannabis businesses to Galesburg next year has taken its first step closer.

The Galesburg Planning and Zoning Commission voted 7-1 Tuesday night to recommend the zoning ordinance specifying where different types of cannabis businesses can operate in Galesburg. The lone "no" vote was from the Rev. Leigh Nygard.

That recommendation now heads to Galesburg City Council for a vote at its Sept. 3 meeting.

Recreational cannabis sales begin Jan. 1, 2020, and adults ages 21 and up who are also Illinois residents can purchase up to 30 grams of marijuana.

The main issue taken Tuesday night by members of the audience and some zoning commissioners was that downtown was being boxed out of the process, while North Henderson and North Seminary streets would have been allowed to have dispensaries.

"It locks downtown out of the chance to participate in this program and as I talked to them, it did seem that was unreasonable to allow these businesses, particularly dispensaries, on North Henderson and North Seminary" and not downtown, said Commissioner Neil Thomas.

"We already allow smoking and vaping shops downtown, so I don’t really see much of a difference," said Commissioner Mark Lee.

Wayne Carl, Galesburg director of planning and public works, said the ordinance was crafted to match the ordinance that oversees medical cannabis in the city, which does not include the downtown area.

Tuesday night’s action by Galesburg’s zoning commission comes one day after Monmouth City Council made its intention known to not allow retail cannabis dispensaries to operate there. Officials in the Maple City will likely take a formal vote on that in September.

East Peoria officials held their own discussion on the subject on Tuesday night as well, with a decision to come later. Peoria's City Council is slated to discuss marijuana regulations at 9 a.m. Saturday, but a vote will not be taken on any proposals.