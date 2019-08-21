A Washington Square staple is celebrating their 11th year in business.

Lori’s Kitchen Store, 110 N Main St, will be giving away $3500 in prizes including gift certificates, free cooking classes and products. The celebration is scheduled for Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Though the celebration officially begins at 10 a.m., people begin lining up much earlier to heighten their chance at winning prizes, which this year includes a $150 gift certificate and tote bags full of free product.

In addition to sales and giveaways, food will be present, including Guinness Stout chocolate cupcakes.

More information is available at the Lori’s Kitchen Store website.