Car seat checks will again be available in East Peoria in September.

Parents and child caregivers can make sure car seats are properly installed in vehicles from 1 until 4 p.m. Sept. 4 at the East Peoria Fire Department Central Station, 201 W. Washington St.

Nationally-trained child passenger safety technicians will be available to educate caregivers on proper installation of child restraints and best practice guidelines.

The car safety checks are free.