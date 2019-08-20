CityLink announced in a Tuesday news release that the company will not provide transportation services Sept. 2, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

The CityLink Transit Center, located at 407 SW Adams St., Peoria, and the administrative offices, located at 2105 NE Jefferson St., Peoria, will both be closed for the holiday. The last lineup on Sept. 1 will depart from the Transit Center at 7:30 p.m., and then all buses will return to the garage after reaching the end of the outbound route. The Transit Center lobby will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the customer service windows will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Full service will resume Sept. 3.

Burlington Trailways and Peoria Charter Coach will run regular service with stops at the CityLink Transit Center Sept. 2. The lobby of the Transit Center will be closed, and the Burlington Trailways ticket office will not be open. For information on Burlington Trailways service, call 1-800-922-4618, and for information on Peoria Charter Coach, call 1-800-448-0572. For questions regarding CityLink service and routes, call 676-4040 or visit www.ridecitylink.org.