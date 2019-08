Step back from that ledge my friend, and step into the Civic Center, because Third Eye Blind is coming to Peoria.

In support of their new album 'Screamer' — out Oct. 18 on Mega Collider Records — the band will stop in Peoria on Nov. 23 with support from Smallpools.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 23 and range from $45 to $85. They can be purchased from Ticket Master or in person at the Toyota Box Office inside the Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.