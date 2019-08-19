The Illinois Department of Transportation announced in a Monday news release that resurfacing and bridge deck patching on Illinois 29 between Chillicothe and Sparland will begin Aug. 20.

The work zone is from Senachwine Creek in Chillicothe to just south of Illinois 17 in Sparland and will be reduced to one lane controlled by flaggers. In areas of bridge deck patching, traffic will be controlled by temporary signals. Work is expected to be complete by mid-November.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For more information, visit IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.