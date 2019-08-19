BLOOMINGTON — A Casey's General Store in Bloomington sold a winning $750,000 ticket in Friday's evening Lucky Day Lotto drawing, according to a news release from the Illinois Lottery.

The gas station at 2017 Fox Creek Road sold the ticket matching all five winning numbers — 1, 12, 16, 31, 34 — and will receive a $7,500 payment matching 1% of the prize amount for making the sale.

Winners can claim the prize within one year at an Illinois Lottery prize center in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights.