PEORIA — Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has an immediate need for donors following a period in which more of the blood supply was used at hospitals served by MVRBC.

Over the previous two weeks, patients at hospitals served by the Blood Center have required high volumes of red blood cell transfusions. To replenish the blood supply, MVRBC asks all eligible donors to give blood in the coming days. To schedule an appointment, call (800) 747-5401, go to www.bloodcenterimpact.org or use the IMPACT mobile app.