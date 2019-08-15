A Washington man was sentenced to eight years in prison this week for violently kidnapping, slashing and beating his wife last June.

Cordell Greene, 28, used a knife, screwdriver and picture frame to cut and bludgeon his victim after taking her from an intermediate care facility in East Peoria where she worked a night shift, court records stated. He beat her there, and as he drove her home, where he pulled her inside by her hair as she tried to flee.

Greene pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated kidnapping causing great bodily harm and domestic battery as a fifth offense. The first charge carried up to 30 years in prison.

The victim said Greene came to the facility shortly after midnight on June 4, accused her of cheating on him and asked her to step outside, where the beating began.

A facility resident told police he came home to find the couple in the living room and a short time later saw the two drive away. He alerted the facility administrator who, aware that the woman had never left her work shift before, called the police.

Officers arrived at the couple’s home at 215 Esser St. in Washington to find Greene at the doorway, claiming only his three sleeping children were inside. They noticed broken glass and blood spatters in the living room and more blood in Greene’s car. Blood also stained Greene’s “shaking” hands, the officers reported.

In the basement they found the victim, semi-conscious with a large cut on her head and bruises covering her face. Later at a hospital, she said Greene “battered” her with a screwdriver before slashing at her with a knife that cut her hands as she tried to protect herself. She last remembered Greene striking her head with a picture frame, records stated.

Her injuries also included at least one spinal fracture.

Greene was convicted four times of domestic violence in DuPage County between 2008-11, records stated.