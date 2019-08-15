As Illinoisans get ready for Labor Day celebrations, the East Peoria Police Department has announced plans for a traffic safety campaign focusing on drunk, unbuckled and distracted drivers.

“Our goal is to help ensure that our community’s residents and visitors make it home safely after the party ends,” said Sgt. Keith McElyea of the East Peoria Police Department. “We’ll be out in force to keep impaired drivers off the roads. If you’ll be celebrating, we urge you to plan ahead for a sober ride. It could be a matter of life or death.”

The East Peoria Police Department is partnering with the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois for a high-visibility crackdown will run from Aug. 16 through the holiday weekend into the early morning hours of Sept. 3.

Labor Day revelers are urged to designate sober drivers and to not let friends or family members drive drunk. Even a small amount of alcohol can impair judgment and reaction times, making driving unsafe.

The campaign is funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The crackdown runs concurrently with a media campaign reminding motorists that impaired driving has “Life or Death” consequences. For more information, visit LifeOrDeathIllinois.com.