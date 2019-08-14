Five nine-hole rounds over two days produced several champions in Pekin Country Club’s annual Men’s Member-Guest Tournament.

The formats for the rounds were scramble, shamble, alternate shot and two rounds of best ball.

Shamble isn’t a familiar format. What’s a shamble? A team takes its best drive, and each golfer plays his or her own ball from there. The scores are combined for the team score.

Here are the top finishers in the Member-Guest Tournament:

Shootout: 1. Tim Saurs and Tim Walters; 2. Matt Compton and Tyler Gaumer.

Flight 1A: 1. Chance Frey and Adam Meyer 197; 2 (tie). Clinton Ruwe and Tim Ruwe 199; 2 (tie). Tim Saurs and Tim Walters.

Flight 2A: 1. Matt Compton and Tyler Gaumer 196; 2. Joshua Loy and Ryan Samp 200; 3. Dirk Roecker and Doug Roecker 201.

Flight 3A: 1. Jerry Weiland and Jim Kennedy 190; 2. Doug Harrington and Dan Niles 195; 3 (tie). Timm Schwartz and Mike Danner; 3 (tie). Barry Neal and Robert Neal.

Flight B1: 1. Glenn Bond and Mike Matthews 186; 2. Brad Gregurich and Mike Hoyle 192; 3. Randy Goyen and Tom Henrichs 197.

Flight B2: 1. Scott Kriegsman and Kris Cunningham 199; 2. Eric Prichard and Josh Prichard 200; 3. Jon Closen and Victor Barcomb 201.

Flight B3: 1. Brendon Johnson and Chris Espinoza 193; 2. Rick Simon and Randy Dixon 196; 3. Ron Miller and Darrel Huisinga 198.

Closest to the Pin: Eric Patton (No. 8) 4 feet, 7 inches; Tom Davis (No. 13) 6 feet, 6 inches.

The tournament was played Friday and Saturday.

Other golf results:

HILLCREST TUESDAY LADIES: Results from Aug. 13:

Low gross: Sandy Dean (A flight), Vicki Kennel (B flight) and Laura Zobrist (C flight).

Low net: Linda Bland (A flight), Jan Raitt (B flight) and Luci O’Shensky (C flight).

Event: Janice Gundy (A flight), Peggy Bayer and Debbie Dietrich (B flight) and Laura Zobrist (C flight).

Birdie and chip-in: Janice Gundy on No. 11.

HILLCREST FRIDAY MORNING CHIPPERS: Results from Aug. 9:

Low gross: Kim Fiers (A flight), Joye Crumley (B flight) and Jan Raitt (C flight).

Low net: Kathy VanMieghem (A flight), Sue Beach (B flight) and Deb Matheny (C flight).

Event: Kim Fiers (A flight), Joyce Crumley and Sue Beach (B flight) and Jan Raitt and Betty Bevard (C flight).

Birdie: Joye Crumley at No. 4.

