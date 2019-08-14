The East Peoria Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Dale Carnegie Skills For Success course.

The first session will be from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 22. The location is still to be determined.

The course is designed to help students master the communication skills necessary in today’s demanding business environment, strengthen interpersonal relationships and develop a positive attitude to enhance workplace confidence and enthusiasm.

The course will continue through Oct. 10. Registration is $1,875 per person. Special rates for nonprofit organizations and teams of four or more are available.

For more information, visit www.dalecarnegie.com.