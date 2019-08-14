Country artist Joe Diffie is making his way to Pekin this September.

The Avanti’s Dome in Pekin announced that the Grammy Award winner will play an outdoor show on Friday, Sept. 20 with supporting acts Matt Miller and Katelyn Smith.

Proceeds from the event benefit St. Jude Runs, according to a news release.

Gates open at 5 p.m. on the day of the show and the concert begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance and go on sale Friday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. They will be available for purchase at DiffieatAvantisDome.Eventbrite.com