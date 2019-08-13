The PDGA World Championships got underway earlier today, Tuesday, Aug. 13. If you can’t get away from work during the day, or make the trip to central Illinois, that doesn’t mean you can’t keep up with the action.

Live event video will be available through SmashboxxTV daily, and will feature competition at one course daily, and the final rounds for the men’s and women’s championships on Saturday.

The event schedule includes play at the Lake Eureka and Sunset Hills courses:

Tuesday, 1:30 p.m., men’s competition at Lake Eureka

Wednesday, 10 a.m., women’s competition at Sunset Hills

Thursday, 1:30 p.m., men’s competition at Lake Eureka

Friday, 10 a.m., women’s competition at Sunset Hills

Saturday, 9:30 a.m., women’s competition at Sunset Hills

Saturday, 9:30 a.m., men’s competition at Lake Eureka

Live video is also planned for the PDGA Facebook page throughout the week.

There are also various other content creators who will be at the tournament conducting interviews, podcasts, written articles and vlogs. Steve Hill published an article on the PDGA website listing these content creators.

For daily results, check the 2019 Pro Worlds section of the PDGA website.