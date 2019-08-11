On Monday, July 15, I stopped at the bank ATM and withdrew $60. As I was driving home, with the windows down, $20 blew out the car's side window. I stopped and looked for it on both sides of the road to no avail. My neighbor saw me, stopped and helped look, as did a couple in a white Buick. Still no luck. Later that evening, after the wind had subsided, I went out again and the same couple drove by and stopped. They had eaten in Washington and they, too, were still looking for the $20. Before they left, the woman gave me $20 out of her own pocket, which I was hesitant to take. She insisted, but when I asked for their names to at least send a thank you note, they refused. May God bless them for their concern, willingness to search and the generosity so freely given.

R.S.

Washington

