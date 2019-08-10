PEORIA— “I like it here,” Naomi Coulter said.

The 15-year-old was sitting on a chair in front of the big red dragon that was part of the Peoria Chinese Association’s display. The stall was one of nearly a hundred at Peoria’s Civic Center, which hosted Ignite Peoria on Saturday.

“There are lots of different nationalities here,” Coulter went on, speaking in particular about the section of the Civic Center she was sitting in. The Filipino-American Society and the Chinese Association stalls were next to a stall introducing people to clogging, a type of Appalachian folk dance.

Coulter found Chinese Association's stall at the event and decided to stay for a while.

“She started off as a stall visitor, and now she’s like a host,” said an amused Lin Yang, who was helping run the stall.

Yang said that the reason the Chinese Society had come to Ignite Peoria was to introduce people to Chinese culture. Visitors were learning how to write Chinese calligraphy. Yang's daughters had performed a Peking opera-style dance earlier in the day. During her short stint, Coulter had learned a few words in Chinese, including "thank you."

According to Jenn Gordon, executive director of Arts Partners of Central Illinois, the organization behind Ignite Peoria, this type of engagement is exactly the point.

“It’s very hands-on,” she said, of the event.

Instead of simply coming to look at art, people were learning how to create the art they were seeing. Children and adults sat or stood at stalls throughout the hall, painting in coffee or sculpting in clay. Workshops and performances gave people with the opportunity to learn how to clog, or listen to singers on the stage just outside the main hall. Ballerinas in sequined tutus wandered through the crowds, when they weren't on stage performing.

“I like that it’s kind of a one-stop opportunity to see what sparks your creativity, and to see how you want to express yourself moving forward,” said Gordon.

But there were also plenty of opportunities to look at art. Mark Varichak, an artist with the group 22 Veteran Artists, likes to talk to people as they look at his intricate pen drawings and explain the reason behind his group's name. The name alludes to the fact that 22 veterans commit suicide every day. Stormy Lee Monday, an abstract veteran artist with 22 VA, spoke about how the group provides "excellent art therapy" for veterans.

Ignite Peoria is now in its sixth year. The event changes every year, partly in an effort to become more inclusive. On Saturday, a separate room called “Sensory Ignite” was provided for those with disabilities that may make the main hall activities overwhelming. In this quieter section, tables offered a range of sensory experiences: alpaca fleeces in different colors, lined up for stroking, and hair gel duct taped into plastic bags for people to squish.

Over the years, Gordon has seen the number of families at the event skyrocket. This is due to the wide range of activities provided for children. On Saturday, toddlers climbed over blue foam blocks; a boy pored in comparative quiet over the military memorabilia at the WWII Reenactors exhibit; a little girl swung back and forth on a monkey ring swing in the Jump Start Gymnastics Pen.

“I think we’re going to be here for a while,” observed her mother.