Central Illinois is full of natural areas and horticultural sites, from large public parks, wildlife sanctuaries, and rivers to small backyard spaces and community and rain gardens.

University of Illinois Extension offers two programs that equip area residents to understand, care for, and enjoy these natural areas. In a Thursday news release, the Fulton-Mason-Peoria-Tazewell Extension Unit announced Core Education courses in Horticulture and Natural Resources for adults 18 and over this fall. The programs are taught by UofI Extension educators who are actively involved in research, education and conservation.

Horticulture Core Education and Naturalist Core Education is open to area residents who are interested in acquiring research-based horticulture knowledge for their personal or professional enrichment. Horticulture Core Education classes will begin Sept. 17 and will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Tuesday through Oct. 29. Naturalist Education classes will begin Sept. 5, then will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Tuesday through Oct. 29.

For more information, visit web.extension.illinois.edu.