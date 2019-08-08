TRIVOLI — Cy Snider got bad news in his mailbox.

His postal carrier told him that flies were swarming the roadside box outside his home near Trivoli. When he took a peek, he nearly puked.

“It was packed full of guts,” he says.

Animal intestines — likely from raccoons, he reckons — had been stuffed inside the box. But this was no one-off instance of wildlife-connected vandalism: at two other area residences, raccoons had been left hanging from ropes — a ghastly act that one resident says has happened before.

Homeowners are on edge, and police are on alert.

“It’s certainly odd,” says Doug Gaa, chief deputy for the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s concerning, I’ll be honest with you. It’s not random, as it’s been in one general area.”

Neither police nor residents can fathom a reason for the three recent attacks near Trivoli, a quiet, unincorporated community in western Peoria County.

The first report came in just after 7:30 a.m. on July 26. A resident on North Trivoli Road called police about a pair of dead raccoons tethered to a white rope and hanging from his roadside mailbox, according to a sheriff’s report. Further, internal organs (apparently from a raccoon) had been jammed inside the box.

About 12 hours later and seven miles to the southeast, a resident of West Todd School Road called the sheriff’s office. She had been walking her dog on that road when she’d spotted a dead raccoon hanging from a rope nailed to the front of an abandoned house, according to a sheriff’s report.

She “said it was not the first time she has seen a dead raccoon hanging on the front of this house,” the report stated.

Also that day, the sheriff’s office was contacted by Snider, 54, who lives on North Quarry Road, about a mile west of the first raccoon-related report. His postal carrier warned him of “a lot of flies surrounding this mailbox," a sheriff's report stated. Inside, Snider found animal intestines.

Snider tells me he believes the guts to be that of a raccoon: “too small for deer, too big for a squirrel or rabbit.”

After cleaning out his mailbox, Snider went to the site of the original raccoon report and talked to the homeowner. The raccoons were still hanging from the mailbox. However, neither he nor the resident could tell if the animals had been strangled by the rope or tethered there as roadkill. Snider says he was too grossed out to take an up-close look.

“I didn’t do much forensics through the gagging,” Snider says.

Police aren’t sure how the animals died, says Gaa of the sheriff’s office. But, he said, the manner of death is relevant.

“An animal is still a life,” he says. “If one was strangled for this purpose, that’s concerning.”

Earlier this week, after an article was posted on pjstar.com about two of the incidents, multiple readers expressed worry that the hanging of raccoons might signify a racial motive. However, Gaa noted that each homeowner is white, and police so far have seen no indications of racism.

“I don’t know if that interpretation is consistent with the information we have so far,” Gaa says.

There have been no other recent outbreaks of animal-related vandalism. Police don’t know what might have sparked a raccoon blitz.

“We don’t know what it means,” Gaa says. “We don’t know if it’ll happen again.”

Deputies took photographic evidence of each scene, and the investigation continues. So far, there are no suspects. Snider and the other residents don’t have any idea who would do such a thing.

“We couldn’t come up with anyone,” Snider says. “It was some very disturbed kid, I think.”

Snider acknowledges that teen pranksters often bash mailboxes.

“I get that,” he says. “But this, with raccoons, is a whole new level.”

Snider noted that according to the FBI, studies show a connection between some adult serial killers and childhood animal cruelty. With that in mind, Snider wonders about the future of whoever was behind the raccoon spree.

“That’s some serious serial-killer stuff right there,” he says.

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.